Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. 111,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,174. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.