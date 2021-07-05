Apexium Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apexium Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

