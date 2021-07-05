Apexium Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apexium Financial LP decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,069,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,014,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $91,557,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $74.52 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.65.

