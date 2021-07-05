Apexium Financial LP Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $270.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $172.25 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

