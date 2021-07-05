Apexium Financial LP Has $237,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apexium Financial LP grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

