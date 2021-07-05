Apexium Financial LP Takes $2.18 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $189.00 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $190.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.40.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

