APG Asset Management N.V. Has $14.94 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nordson by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,611,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

NDSN stock opened at $220.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.73. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $224.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

