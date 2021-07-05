APG Asset Management N.V. Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 402.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,492 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

