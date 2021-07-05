APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 125,163 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 125,163 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after buying an additional 597,444 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.91.

GS opened at $374.16 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

