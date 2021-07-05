APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 138,326 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,326 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $18,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $214.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

