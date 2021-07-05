Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:AIF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. 32,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,121. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $15.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

