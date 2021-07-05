Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Position Lessened by Cartica Management LLC

Cartica Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,539 shares during the quarter. Arco Platform makes up approximately 5.6% of Cartica Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $20,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,030,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,783,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,079,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Arco Platform by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 839,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after buying an additional 208,881 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at $5,643,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.29 million, a P/E ratio of 393.55 and a beta of 0.88. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

