Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARCO. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.62.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

