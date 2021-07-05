Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $493.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post sales of $493.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.20 million and the highest is $495.00 million. Argo Group International reported sales of $436.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.54. 119,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,776. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Argo Group International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

