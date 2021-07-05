Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.0538 on Major Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $194,316.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argon has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00133877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00166614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,033.90 or 1.00611529 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

