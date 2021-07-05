Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.54% of Arrow Electronics worth $44,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,229,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW stock opened at $114.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $124.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

