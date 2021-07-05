Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 228.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIO were worth $64,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $85,756,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after buying an additional 1,966,879 shares during the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.