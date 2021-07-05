Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $84,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,870,000 after buying an additional 183,255 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after buying an additional 796,319 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 970,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 262,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of TS opened at $22.12 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.54 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.