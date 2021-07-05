Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,453 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.37% of Owl Rock Capital worth $73,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $8,166,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,812 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,024,744.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 80,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,138,179.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares in the company, valued at $602,811,988.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock worth $31,896,986. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.