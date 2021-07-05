Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $987.15 million, a PE ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.46. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

