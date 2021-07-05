Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,831,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $142.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.