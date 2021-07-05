Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle (NYSE:ASPL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle (NYSE:ASPL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

ASPL stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $21,630,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $12,990,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,585,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,005,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

