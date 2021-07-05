Assetmark Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,911,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.