Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth approximately $54,028,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth approximately $18,153,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.20 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.55.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

