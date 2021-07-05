Assetmark Inc. Invests $256,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 507,299 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 64,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

