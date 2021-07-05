Assetmark Inc. Trims Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,140,000 after acquiring an additional 451,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,170,000 after acquiring an additional 388,972 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB opened at $73.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

