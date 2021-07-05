Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $870.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $42.38.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $34,727.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,854 shares of company stock valued at $707,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

