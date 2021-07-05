Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of Assured Guaranty worth $29,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGO opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

