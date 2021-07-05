Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

