Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Down 25.7% in June

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ATCX stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.36. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 389,585 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 63,083 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

