Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

NYSE ATO opened at $97.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

