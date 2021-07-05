Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Atreca alerts:

Shares of BCEL opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Atreca has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $330.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.07.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 438.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.