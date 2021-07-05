Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of BCEL opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Atreca has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $330.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.07.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Atreca will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 438.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atreca by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Atreca by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atreca by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atreca by 6.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Atreca by 6.2% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
