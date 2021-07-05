ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATA. Cormark raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

TSE:ATA traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,686. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$16.28 and a 52-week high of C$35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

