Attila (ATT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.13 Million

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Attila has a market cap of $22.13 million and approximately $149,834.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Attila has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Attila coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

