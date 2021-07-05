aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Update

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 702,700 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 392,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Laidlaw started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

LIFE stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $4.84. 136,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,748. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

