Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS AUSI opened at $0.42 on Monday. Aura Systems has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41.

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. It offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in the telecommunications, utilities, public works, construction, catering, and oil and gas industries, as well as emergency/rescue and recreational vehicles.

