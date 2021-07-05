Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS AUSI opened at $0.42 on Monday. Aura Systems has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41.
Aura Systems Company Profile
