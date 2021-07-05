Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.9% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 21.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,636,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,238.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,305.57.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

