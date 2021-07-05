Aureus Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of AMT opened at $272.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.38. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $274.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.