Aureus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $468.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

