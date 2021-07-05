Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 901 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 2.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in STERIS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $209.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

