Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,709 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.85. The stock has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

