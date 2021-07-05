Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives €74.60 Average PT from Analysts

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.60 ($87.76).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of ETR NDA traded up €1.98 ($2.33) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €80.98 ($95.27). 96,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The business has a 50-day moving average of €77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.22. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 1 year high of €81.26 ($95.60).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.