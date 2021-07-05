Avenir Corp Has $17.45 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avenir Corp cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 136,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,444,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $729,297,000 after buying an additional 167,884 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 5.2% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 165,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.48 on Monday, hitting $238.63. 4,384,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,459,286. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $238.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

