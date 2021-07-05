Avenir Corp Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avenir Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.1% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $78.01 on Monday, reaching $3,510.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,328.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.