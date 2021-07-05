Avenir Corp Sells 13,030 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Avenir Corp decreased its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Denny’s worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Denny’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Denny’s by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Denny’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. 322,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,368. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 203.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Denny’s’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

