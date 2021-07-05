Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 17.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 69,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 220.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 378.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

