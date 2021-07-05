Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. Avient reported sales of $609.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00. Avient has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

