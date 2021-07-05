Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Aviva has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

