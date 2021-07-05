Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Aviva has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.25.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

