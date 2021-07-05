Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. Raymond James raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

AXON stock opened at $177.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.35 and a beta of 0.51. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $652,379.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,073 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

