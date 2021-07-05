Azbit (AZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Azbit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Azbit has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Azbit has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $183.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.90 or 0.00796400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.07 or 0.08014731 BTC.

Azbit Profile

Azbit is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news . The official website for Azbit is azbit.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Buying and Selling Azbit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

